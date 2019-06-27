Sandra L. Brickley, age 63, passed away at her home in Clearfield on June 26, 2019.



Born May 26, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Beatrice and Robert Magill, who survive.



Sandra was a helper in all aspects of life and was employed as a social worker at several area agencies from the 1980s until 2016. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and traveling.



Sandra married Gregory Brickley on Jan. 26, 1980 and they went on to raise three daughters.



Sandra is survived by her husband, Gregory Brickley; daughters, Jennifer Groth and her husband Michael of Clearfield, daughter Jocelyn Saggese and her husband Jason of New Castle, and daughter Jillian Brickley of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Emmalynne Groth, Magdalynne Groth, and Josephine Saggese; her brother, Steven Magill of Illinois; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Sandra is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father and mother-in-law, John and Janet Brickley; and brothers-in-law, Douglas and Daniel Brickley.



Honoring Sandra's repeated battles with breast cancer, the family suggests making a donation in her memory to the Hahne Cancer Center, c/o Fund Development Department, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Richard Barkley officiating.



Friends will be received on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.



Please go online to share memories and online remembrances at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.



Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield. Published in The Progress from June 27 to June 28, 2019