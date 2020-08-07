WOODLAND - Sandra L. Hull, 71, of Woodland, died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1948 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Blair and Twila (Shirey) English.
She was a member of Dale United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hull was a homemaker who also enjoyed babysitting many kids of the years. She also loved to spend time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Hull whom she wed March 14, 1970 in Woodland; two daughters, Lisa Corbin and husband Rick of Cranberry Twp., and Kimberly Kinneer and husband Troy of Mars; six grandchildren, Dylan and Jessica Corbin, Duncan and Maya Price, and Makayla and Dalton Kinneer; two brothers, Harold English and wife Gloria of Woodland, and Terry English of Buckhannon, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy English; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn English.
Funeral services will be held at the Dale United Methodist Church on Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in the Dale Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 416, Bigler, PA 16825.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.