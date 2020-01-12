|
WOODLAND - Sandra L. (Hugar) Jones, 73, of Woodland, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.
Sandra was born on March 10, 1946, in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Richard E. and Elma M. (Gisewhite) Hugar.
She was a 1964 graduate of the Clearfield Area High School. She also attended the Clearfield Beauty Academy to become a cosmetologist and teacher.
Sandra was employed with the law firm of Colavecchi & Colavecchi of Clearfield.
Sandra was married on Sept. 18, 1967, in Woodland, to Edward D. Jones, her husband of 52 years, who survives at home.
She is also survived by three children and their respective families, Brent R. Jones and his wife Deborah (Rosinski) Jones of Clearfield; Andrea R. Jones of Summerville and her son, Curtis Orris of Clarion; and Katina A. Rivera and her husband Enrique Rivera, and their children, Alyssa, Enrique, Jr., Gabriel E. and Domenic E. Rivera; and one great-grandson, Joanel E. Rivera, all of Lancaster. Sandra is also survived by one sister, Elma M. (Hugar) Morris of Clearfield; one brother, Ron Hugar and his wife Robbie of Lititz; also Robert Gisewhite and his wife Sylvia of Bigler, who was raised under the guardianship of Sandra's mother, Elma, and considered like a brother to Sandra; and numerous other extended family members.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Edward Dwayne and Bruce Edward Jones; and one sister, Eunice J. Fetter.
A memorial service for Sandra will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020