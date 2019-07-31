|
EL PASO, Texas - Sandra Lee (Scog) Eckland, of El Paso, Texas, who was born on Jan. 17, 1937 in Bellefonte to the late Robert and Larue Broadbeck Scog, passed away at age 82 on July 9, 2019.
She graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1955 and then in 1961 graduated from Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing where she received her R.N. license.
She worked at many hospitals in the El Paso area, but retired from Thomason Hospital now known as University Medical Center as a case manager in 2003.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, ToniSue Duckett from El Paso, and Linda Lee Mitchell from Decatur; and grandchildren Larue Elizabeth Duckett, Timothy Mitchell, Drew Mitchell, and Krystle Mitchell.
The family invites donations in Sandra's name to Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Diana Linden-Johnson, on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.
The service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 5890 Via Cuesta Dr., El Paso.
Hillcrest Funeral Home-West, 5054 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
