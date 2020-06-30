SANDRA L. WILKINSON
CURWENSVILLE - Sandra Lee "Sandy" Wilkinson, 72, of Curwensville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands Dubois after a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 11, 1947 in the Clearfield Hospital, she was the daughter of John S. "Jack" and Ruth (McFadden) Goodman.
She was a reading specialist in the Curwensville Area School District and retired after 35 years of service. She was a 1966 graduate of the Curwensville Area High School and a 1970 graduate of the Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania with a degree in education.
She was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville where she was also was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, was a member of the Curwensville Business and Professional Woman's Club where she was a past president, was a narrator for the Curwensville United Methodist Church's "Search for Peace" for numerous years, was a former director of the Curwensville Area High School Marching Band Front, had worked on the Jesse Tree for many years, and was an avid quilter and seamstress.
On May 30, 1970 at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, she wed Richard Wilkinson who survives; along with a son, Khase Wilkinson and wife Allison of Perrysburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Reagan, Eli and Summit Wilkinson, all at home; a brother, Robert "Bob" Goodman and wife Jan of Alexandria; a sister, Carole Michaels and husband Dorce of Curwensville; and sister-in-law Ethel Goodman of Mount Dora, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and recently a brother, Richard S. Goodman.
Friends and family will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Members of the Curwensville BPW will conduct BPW Memorial Services Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Masks must be worn when attending services and visitations at the funeral home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Father L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to either St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.