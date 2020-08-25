PHILIPSBURG - Sandra P. Snyder, 84, of Windy Hill Village, formerly of North Philipsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born July 19, 1936 in McCartney, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Matilda (Nelson) Pusey.
Sandy was a graduate of Moshannon Joint High School and the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing. She was Registered Nurse having worked at the Philipsburg Hospital until its closing.
Sandy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, the Circle of Faith and a former member of the Centre Hill Grange. She enjoyed attending her grandsons activities and sporting events, going to the beach and Florida with her husband Chuck and crafting.
On June 15, 1958 in Madera, she married Charles R. "Chuck" Snyder, who passed away Sept. 18, 2007.
Surviving are three children, Susan Mason and husband David of Philipsburg, Lori Verga and husband Michael of Erie and Charles "Tucker" Snyder and wife Tami of Alexandria, VA; five grandsons, Daniel Mason and fiancée Lindsey Coates of Lansdale, J.D. Mason and wife Beth of Nashville, TN, Aaron Mason of Philipsburg, Ethan Snyder and Quinn Snyder, both of Alexandria, VA; and a sister, Carole Kramp of Aberdeen, MD.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sandy was preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles E. Pusey, and an infant grandson.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
Sandy will be laid to rest next to her husband Chuck in Bell Cemetery, Glen Hope.
Memorial contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 465, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to the Moshannon Valley Branch of the YMCA, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.