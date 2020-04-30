|
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Sanford Clark "Stan" Hummel, 88, of Huntersville, N.C. and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Sanford was born in Philipsburg on Feb. 7, 1932 to the late Della Mae Hummel and Chester Clinton Hummel.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Chester Clinton Hummel.
Sanford was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War. In 1965, he lost his leg due to infection while stationed overseas. Following his Air Force career, he worked at Penn State University as a campus security officer. When he wasn't at home you would find him at the hanger in Allport.
Stan enjoyed hours upon hours of building and flying airplanes. He was a loving father and devoted "Pappy." He loved food and spending every moment he could with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Gorman and her husband Curtis; granddaughter, Kelly Wimmer and her husband Jason; grandson, Cody Gorman; sisters, Shirley Pryde and Audrey Hammers; brothers, Richard Hummel and Daniel Hummel; stepdaughter, Claudia Mai and family; and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service and burial will be held in Clearfield on a date to be determined.
Memorial Donations may be made to Andrea Gorman, 3816 Alton St., Huntersville, NC 28078.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, N.C. is assisting the family.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020