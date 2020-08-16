1/1
SANTO W. "SANDY" ADAMO
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANTO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTOVER - Santo W. "Sandy" Adamo, 72, of Westover, entered into rest at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at home.

He was born June 3, 1948, in Spangler, the son of the late Dominick and Jean (Patterson) Adamo.

He is survived by loving wife Eileen (Gaston) Adamo; son, Dominick Todd of Mifflinburg; daughters, Rhonda (Josh) Conklin of Curwensville, Amanda (PJ) Shell of Northern Cambria, and Toni (Leo) Chernisky of Hastings. Brother of Jennifer (Dennis) Snyder and Garland Drew (Sally) Adamo, both of Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Maverick, Sawyer, Lincoln, Delilah, Kathryn, Shannon, Derek, Haylee, Isaac.

Sandy was a member of the East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church and Cherry Tree United Methodist Church. He served as past president on Harmony Area School Board and the Westover Borough Council. He served on The Westover Municipal Authority Board, local Emergency Management Coordinator for Burnside Township and Westover Borough as well as assisting Chest Township, and member of the Barnesboro Legion.

Sandy started as a junior member of the Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company then became a founding member of the Westover Area Volunteer Fire Company, where he served 19 years as the fire chief, as well as a trustee, deputy chief and the assistant chief, finally becoming a lifetime member.

Sandy proudly served as a sergeant In the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

He was formerly employed by Fairman Corp. in DuBois as the gas production manager. He previously worked for Barnes and Tucker Mine 25, and Greenwich Collieries.

Sandy enjoyed watching wildlife and attending to his property. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, he will be deeply missed by many.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.

Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Westover Park.

Interment will follow at East Ridge Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc
1303 Bigler Ave
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-8050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moriconi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved