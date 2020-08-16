WESTOVER - Santo W. "Sandy" Adamo, 72, of Westover, entered into rest at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at home.



He was born June 3, 1948, in Spangler, the son of the late Dominick and Jean (Patterson) Adamo.



He is survived by loving wife Eileen (Gaston) Adamo; son, Dominick Todd of Mifflinburg; daughters, Rhonda (Josh) Conklin of Curwensville, Amanda (PJ) Shell of Northern Cambria, and Toni (Leo) Chernisky of Hastings. Brother of Jennifer (Dennis) Snyder and Garland Drew (Sally) Adamo, both of Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Maverick, Sawyer, Lincoln, Delilah, Kathryn, Shannon, Derek, Haylee, Isaac.



Sandy was a member of the East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church and Cherry Tree United Methodist Church. He served as past president on Harmony Area School Board and the Westover Borough Council. He served on The Westover Municipal Authority Board, local Emergency Management Coordinator for Burnside Township and Westover Borough as well as assisting Chest Township, and member of the Barnesboro Legion.



Sandy started as a junior member of the Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company then became a founding member of the Westover Area Volunteer Fire Company, where he served 19 years as the fire chief, as well as a trustee, deputy chief and the assistant chief, finally becoming a lifetime member.



Sandy proudly served as a sergeant In the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.



He was formerly employed by Fairman Corp. in DuBois as the gas production manager. He previously worked for Barnes and Tucker Mine 25, and Greenwich Collieries.



Sandy enjoyed watching wildlife and attending to his property. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, he will be deeply missed by many.



Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.



Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Westover Park.



Interment will follow at East Ridge Cemetery.

