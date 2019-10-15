|
Sarah L. Hodge, 84, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Lewis B. and Evelyn (Leitzinger) Sykes.
Mrs. Hodge was a bookkeeper for 20 years at Lawdan Construction Company, Hyde. She also worked part-time doing clerical work for Thompson and Buck.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield and the Rosary and Altar Society.
She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Norris of Carlisle, and Margaret Spahr of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Philip Hodge on July 16, 1985 and whom she wed Feb. 12, 1977 in Frenchville. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Friday at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to .
Published in The Progress from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019