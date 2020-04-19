Home

SCOTT VINCENT BRANIFF


1955 - 2020
SCOTT VINCENT BRANIFF Obituary
STATE COLLEGE - Scott Vincent Braniff, 64, of State College, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home.

Born Sept. 8, 1955, in Clearfield, he was the son of Kenneth and the late Shirley (Hoyt) Braniff.

In addition to his father, Scott is survived by his beloved son, Michael S. Braniff of Bellefonte; his brother Kenneth A. Braniff, Jr. (Jackie) of Clearfield; his sister Vicky (Lynne Harrell ) of Raleigh, N.C.; his niece Jennifer (Nick) Sherman; his nephew, Todd Braniff; and his grand-niece, Lorelei.

Scott was a 1973 graduate of Clearfield High School and attended Penn State DuBois. He retired in 2018 after a long career with Old Republic National Title Insurance Company where he served as assistant vice president and agent manager. He was a 30-year member of the BPOE Lodge 1600 in State College.

He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Scott was an avid golfer. He loved playing with his son, and with the large circle of wonderful friends he had in State College and at Mountain View Country Club.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of Scott's friends who surrounded him with love and support during his illness.

There will be a private burial on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 mandates no other services will be held at this time.

A Celebration of Life in Scott's memory will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Scott's honor to , (michaeljfox.org) or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
