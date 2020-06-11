BOSSIER CITY, La. - Secil S. Skinner Jr., 81, Bossier City, La., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, after a minor fall at home lead to complications. The family takes comfort in knowing that just prior to his fall, Secil had expressed how he felt fortunate to have lived a long and wonderful life.



A celebration of life for family only will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, La. on Friday, June 12, 2020, followed by a graveside interment at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, La. Family friend, Pastor John Rabo of Shreveport First Church of the Nazarene, will be officiating.



Secil was born in Clearfield on Dec. 14, 1938, where he graduated from Clearfield High School prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force. He arrived in Bossier City in 1958 where he was assigned to the former Bossier Base, now part of Barksdale Air Force Base.



He met his young bride, Linda McLain, soon thereafter and they were married on a Friday the 13, November 1959. They were blessed to have been married for more than 60 years and they happily shared many adventures in life.



After serving more than four years in the U.S. Air Force, Secil started in the automotive parts industry in 1962, first at Creger Automotive and Spring shop as a delivery driver and counter man, and then at Creger Automotive Warehouse. He was the vice president prior to departure from Creger's in 1984, when he left to open his own parts store, Southern Auto Parts.



Secil and Linda then moved from North Shreveport to Monroe, La. for a period of five years, where he worked as a manager for Motor Supply Warehouse prior to moving back to Bossier City in 1992.



Secil had a talent for fixing things and some of his hobbies included restoring old radios, jukeboxes, and pinball machines. Secil loved learning new things, had adapted to the computer age well, and also enjoyed photography, making home movies, video editing, and shooting pool with his longtime friend Charles Partin. Secil inherited, and passed on to his two children, a great love of music and enjoyed playing the piano throughout his life. Most recently the pride and joy to Secil was his only grandson, Rex Bryant, III, whom he enjoyed watching play golf for many years. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed very much.



Secil is survived by his wife, Linda Skinner; son, Bobby Skinner; daughter, Sharon Skinner Bryant and her husband, Sterling Bryant; grandson, Rex Bryant III; sister, Kay Martell and her husband, Jim, and many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews whom he adored.



Secil is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Secil Skinner, and brother, Robert (Bob) Skinner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store