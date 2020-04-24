|
|
GRAMPIAN - Shae John Bloom, 22, of Grampian, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Port Orange, FL.
Born Oct. 14, 1997 in Clearfield, he was the son of Shawn L. and Melisa A. (Weisgarber) Bloom.
He was a 2016 graduate of Curwensville Area High School and was currently in his Junior year at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to ride dirt bikes. He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.
He was a 4-time PIAA District IX wrestling champion, a 2-time PIAA regional wrestling champion, and a 2-time PIAA State Medalist. He currently was a member of the Division I Clarion University Wrestling Team and had played high school football. At the time of his passing, he was pursuing a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) career.
Surviving are his parents of Grampian; a brother, Cross Bloom at home; his maternal grandparents, John Jr. and Sharon Weisgarber of Curwensville and his paternal grandparents, John and Deborah Bloom of Grampian; great-grandparents, John "Cal" Weisgarber Sr. and Paul Price, both of Grampian, and John Hess of Hyde; an uncle, Shane Bloom of Grampian; cousins, Bailey and Bree Bloom of Grampian; and his girlfriend, Ashley McCluskey of DuBois.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Madeline Price, Lucy Weisgarber and James and Veryl Conrad.
There will be no public visitation.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville with the Rev. Father Mark Mastrian officiating.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Shae J. Bloom Memorial Wrestling Scholarship Fund, in care of his parents.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020