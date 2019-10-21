Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Tri-County Church
DuBois, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon DeLarme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann DeLarme


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ann DeLarme Obituary
GRAMPIAN - Sharon Ann DeLarme, 72, of Grampian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Oct. 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman.

On May 9, 1970, she married Frank J. DeLarme in Luthersburg. He survives.

Sharon Ann graduated from Clearfield High School. She was employed by the United States Post Office for 30 years. Sharon Ann served as a national officer in the NRLCA for four years. She enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, feeding birds, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon Ann was Protestant by faith.

Sharon Ann is survived by two children, Kristie Boron of DuBois, and Charles J. (Wendy) DeLarme of Luthersburg; four grandchildren, Trinity and Traelee DeLarme and Jesse and Thomas Boron; three siblings, Frank (Linda) Hillman of McKinney, Texas, Gertie Hillman of Lewes, Del., and Brenda Pellerite of Philipsburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Hillman.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.. 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Tri-County Church in DuBois with Pastor Ben Clark officiating.

Interment will be at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 (www.komen.org); or to the Allegheny Mountain USBC Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Segerberg, 120 W. Sheridan Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now