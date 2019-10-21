|
|
GRAMPIAN - Sharon Ann DeLarme, 72, of Grampian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Oct. 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman.
On May 9, 1970, she married Frank J. DeLarme in Luthersburg. He survives.
Sharon Ann graduated from Clearfield High School. She was employed by the United States Post Office for 30 years. Sharon Ann served as a national officer in the NRLCA for four years. She enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, feeding birds, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon Ann was Protestant by faith.
Sharon Ann is survived by two children, Kristie Boron of DuBois, and Charles J. (Wendy) DeLarme of Luthersburg; four grandchildren, Trinity and Traelee DeLarme and Jesse and Thomas Boron; three siblings, Frank (Linda) Hillman of McKinney, Texas, Gertie Hillman of Lewes, Del., and Brenda Pellerite of Philipsburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Hillman.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.. 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Tri-County Church in DuBois with Pastor Ben Clark officiating.
Interment will be at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 (www.komen.org); or to the Allegheny Mountain USBC Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Segerberg, 120 W. Sheridan Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019