GRAMPIAN - Sharon I. Harmic, 72, of Grampian passed away on April 11, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born on May 21, 1947 in Clearfield, a daughter of Chauncey D. 'David' Harmic of Grampian and the late Jeanette I. (Spencer) Harmic.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was very active with teaching Sunday School and helping with Bible School She was close to her church family and volunteered in as many things as she could. Sharon was also active in the community with volunteer work. She enjoyed assisting at the election polls.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother, Daniel Harmic and sister-in-law, Faith of Curwensville; two nieces, Dana Milo and husband Tony of Maryland, and Sherry Gardner and husband Scott of Hepburnia; a nephew, Nathan Harmic of Curwensville; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 6 Sixth S., Grampian, PA 16838.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020