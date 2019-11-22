|
MUNSON - Sharon L. Hutton, 56, of Munson, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Lawrence Township.
Born Feb. 15, 1963 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Lee Yingling and Claudia (McGonigal) Yingling, who survives in Munson.
On Feb. 14, 2005, in Kylertown, she wed Rick "Ricky" L. Hutton, who survives at home.
Also surviving are her siblings, Gerald L. Yingling, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Angelica, N.Y.; Gary L. Yingling and his wife Axu of Merritt Island, Fla.; Daniel L. Yingling and his wife Jennifer of Woodland.
Sharon was a 1981 graduate of West Branch Area High School. She attended Lock Haven University and graduated as an L.P.N. She was employed by Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg, for 38 years. She loved her pets just as if they were her children.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with the Rev. Brenda Libreatori officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Metzger Animal Hospital, Emergency Care, 1044 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019