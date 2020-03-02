|
HUNTINGDON - Sharon M. Bookhamer (Sankey), 69, loving wife, mother, friend, and Nana, of Huntingdon, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born on May 23, 1950 in Clearfield.
Sharon was active in her local community, including with the Auxiliary of Juniata College, the Auxiliary to JC Blair Memorial Hospital, the American Cancer Society, the Huntingdon County United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Jaycees Wives, Huntingdon County Women's Club, and Meals on Wheels. She also participated in local school groups, including the PTA, HAHS Band Boosters, HAHS Soccer Boosters, and as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind.
She was a deacon at Stone Church of the Brethren and was previously a member at 15th Street UMC and 12th Street UMC in Huntingdon, and Goshen United Methodist Church in Clearfield. Sharon had a varied career, retiring from employment at the Huntingdon Area School District in 2006.
Sharon graduated from Clearfield High School in 1968 and New Castle Business College in 1970. In her youth, she was a member of 4H and was the 1970 Clearfield County Dairy Princess.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years, James L. Bookhamer, III; and her children, Jody Melson and husband Alex of Gordonville, Julie Keller and husband Mike of Reading, Jenny Snyder and husband Bryant of Springfield, and Jared Bookhamer and wife Jennifer of Havertown. She is also survived by eight grandchildren who were the light of her life, Alexis, Jordan, and Grace Melson, Laina Keller, Joey and Jane Snyder, and Jacob and Jordy Bookhamer; as well as sister, Mary Way; and brother, Frank "Bud" Sankey, Jr., both of Clearfield.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Barb Sankey; and her parents, Joyce and Frank Sankey.
She was a devoted friend, and especially enjoyed her women's pinochle group, which has met monthly to play for more than 40 years.
She and Jim recently relocated to Gordonville to be closer to their grandchildren and enjoyed traveling together in their retirement. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and of all the things in her life, nothing was more precious to her than being a Nana. She will be missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Stone Church of the Brethren in Huntingdon at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sharon's memory to Stone Church of the Brethren or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster.
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.. 4100 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020