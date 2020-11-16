PHILIPSBURG - Shawn Richard Brown, 45, of Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, and formerly of Philipsburg, went to his eternal home with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was welcomed by his mother, Patricia Brown, who preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2019.
Shawn was one of God's special children. He was born on April 2, 1975 and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at an early age. He loved everyone and was the undesignated greeter at Centre Crest. He was a graduate of West Branch High School and was a collector of many NASCAR and matchbox cars. He was also an avid player of PlayStation games. He was Heaven's Special Child.
A meeting was held quite far from earth - It's time again for another birth.
Said the Angels to the Lord above - This special child will need much love.
His progress may seem very slow and he'll require extra care - Accomplishments he may not show from the folks he meets, way down there.
He may not run or laugh or play - His thoughts may seem quite far away.
In many ways he won't adapt - And he'll be known as handicapped.
So let's be careful where he's sent - We want his life to be content.
Please, Lord, find the family who - Will do a special job for you.
They will not realize right away - The leading role they're asked to play.
But with this child sent from above - Comes stronger faith and richer love.
And soon they'll know the privilege given - In caring for this gift from Heaven.
Their precious charge so meek and mild - Is Heaven's very special child!
- Toni Kane
Shawn is survived by his father, David R. Brown Sr. of Philipsburg; a sister, Carrie L. Brown of Houtzdale; and two brothers, David R. Brown Jr. and wife Kathy of Parsonville; and Timothy E. Brown of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by nieces, Denae (Joe) Vigilante and family of Madera, Chelsey (Cory) McCully and family of Osceola Mills, Megan Williams of Burnside, Madison Kipp of Houtzdale and Nessa and Olivia Brown of Sandy Ridge.
Shawn was preceded in death by his mother Patty; paternal grandparents, Richard and Maude Brown of Philipsburg; and maternal grandparents Ai and Viola Teats of Pottersdale.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Shawn's memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, 142 West 57th St., Floor 11, New York, NY 10019; or online at www.cparf.org.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.