|
|
Shawna Carlson, 34, of Clearfield died on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1985 in Clearfield, a daughter of Mark Carlson and Lorraine (DeSimone) McTavish.
Shawna loved her cats and enjoyed listening to music. She especially loved hanging out with and spending time with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Kyle McTavish of Clearwater, Fla., and James McTavish of Seattle, Wash.; a sister, Kayla McTavish of Altoona; maternal grandparents, Nancy and Bill Marlock; paternal grandmother, Theresa Carlson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jeremy Carlson; and paternal grandfather, Donald Carlson.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019