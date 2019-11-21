Home

Cremation Society of Colorado - South
5210 E. Arapahoe Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 797-6888
Shelley A. Smith


1956 - 2019
Shelley A. Smith Obituary
AURORA, Colo. - Shelley Ann Smith, 63, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Clearfield, died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born to the late H. Arlan Smith and Helen "Honey" Axelson Smith on March 5, 1956.
She is survived by her sisters, Susan Zelenky (Joseph) of DuBois, Mary Beth Duke (Steven) of Great Falls, Mont., and Linda Smith of Germansville; as well as her two daughters, Caitlin Allison and Sarah (Noah, Evelyn, Faith) Foisy, and Shelley's significant other, Greg Hamburg.
Shelley grew up in Clearfield, and attended Clearfield Area High School before moving to Montana, where she graduated with honors from Montana State University. She subsequently taught high school English before moving to Colorado and working as a contracting officer for general services administration for 30 years at the Denver Federal Center.
In her free time, she absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and found every opportunity to be a part of their lives.
A memorial will be held in the Denver area with location and time to be determined, as well as a small family memorial to be held in Clearfield next summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Clearfield Historical Society.
Cremation Society of Colorado, 5210 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial, Colo. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
