1/1
SHERRI GAYE CURLEY ABERSOLD
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHERRI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURWENSVILLE - Sherri Gaye Curley Abersold, 59, of Curwensville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born Dec. 31, 1960 in Tokyo, Japan she was the daughter of Donald W. Shaw and Maxine Susan (Bloom) Newpher.

She was a 1978 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, and had been employed by Clyde Ferraro & Co. of DuBois where she had cleaned offices.

She is survived by her father of North Carolina; her mother of Curwensville; and four children, Christa B. Swoope and her husband William "Bill" Jr. of Clearfield, Gregory A. Stine and his wife Brooke of Muncy, Preston R. Curley III and his significant other Chelsea, and Bethaney J. Curley and her significant other Michael Rindosh, both of DuBois; four grandchildren, Haley Swoope, Zoey Stine, Kaia Curley, and Livia Curley; and a sister, Bethany Warren of Olanta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Curley Jr.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Richard Steurnagle officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved