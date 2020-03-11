|
PHILIPSBURG - Shirlene Joyce Morrison, 93, of Philipsburg, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Shirlene was born on July 9, 1926, in Sandy Ridge, a daughter of the late John and Velma (Vaughn) Reichard.
Shirlene was a 1944 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.
She was employed with several Philipsburg businesses throughout her working career. First, she was employed for 17 years as a bookkeeper with the former Purity Milk Co./Long's Dairy; she was then employed for 13 years as a customer service rep for Mid-State Bank (now M&T Bank); and most recently, she had been employed for 19 years as an office assistant with the Philipsburg Towers. Shirlene "reluctantly retired" from her employment at the Towers at the age of 83.
Shirlene was a life-long member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. She was an active member of her church; she had served as the church treasurer, the Delta Alpha Class treasurer and she taught Sunday School for a number of years. She had currently been a member of the Especially for Women group.
Shirlene was married in 1944 to Joseph R. Morrison, who preceded her in death on June 24, 1981.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Terry J. Morrison and a daughter-in-law, Linda Morrison.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicky L. Stone and her husband Al of Philipsburg; one son, John T. Morrison of Fayetteville, W. Va.; eight grandchildren, Michael Stone, Sr. and his wife, Begoña of Woodstock, Ga., Thomas Stone and his wife Corinna of Baltimore, Md., Mary Stone of Philipsburg, Kelli Brown and her husband Mike of Ashland, Kent., Steven Morrison and his wife Melanie of Carb Orchard, W. Va. Mark Morrison of Richmond, Va. Tara Morrison of Nashville, Tenn. and Morgan Kumpfmiller of Pittsburgh; nine great-grandchildren; a former daughter-in-law, Karen Abmayer and her husband Jack of Pittsburgh; a brother, Ed Reichard and his wife Bette of Pittsburgh; and numerous other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle, officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and on Saturday, at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirlene's memory to the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020