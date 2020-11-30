Shirley A. Plouse, 85, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Plouse was born July 10, 1935 in Clearfield, the daughter of James and Pearl (Aughenbaugh) Guelich.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1952.
Mrs. Plouse was a homemaker and earlier in life had modeled for the Clearfield Furs.
Shirley is survived by her brother, James H. Guelich, Jr., of Florida; and a nephew, James Guelich of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John D. Plouse, whom she married April 24, 1965, and who passed away Sept. 11, 1987.
Honoring Mrs. Plouses' wishes there will be no public visitation or services.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
