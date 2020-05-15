Shirley (Marien) Alberalla
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUTZDALE - Shirley Alberalla, 85, of Houtzdale, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Madera at the home of her caregivers Debbie and Jim Lamison.

Born Sept. 19, 1934 in Brisbin, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (Mills) Marien.

Shirley was a member of the Brisbin Church of God.

She was employed as a secretary for the Law Office of Pete Chase, Clearfield, Penn State United States Naval Ordnance Lab, where she was employed as an accountant, and retired from Dorothy Czuprynski Tax Accounting in Cheektowaga, NY.

Shirley loved to travel, enjoyed going to the beach, and was an avid seamstress and gardener.

She was a great cook and a handywoman who could fix anything.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Lisa Dawn Winters of Lawton, NY, three granddaughters; Ashley Dawn Page, Lindsey Laruen Page and Amber Ryan Pisa, all of Lawton, NY; six great-grandchildren; Jade, Madison, Joseph, Avi, Nova and Amara; and a great-great grandson, Roman.

Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Oswalt of Burlington, NC and Florence Russo of Inverness, FL; and a special caregiver, Debbie Lamison of Madera.

At Shirley's request, there will be no public visitation or service.

Shirley will be laid to rest in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved