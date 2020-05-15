HOUTZDALE - Shirley Alberalla, 85, of Houtzdale, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Madera at the home of her caregivers Debbie and Jim Lamison.
Born Sept. 19, 1934 in Brisbin, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (Mills) Marien.
Shirley was a member of the Brisbin Church of God.
She was employed as a secretary for the Law Office of Pete Chase, Clearfield, Penn State United States Naval Ordnance Lab, where she was employed as an accountant, and retired from Dorothy Czuprynski Tax Accounting in Cheektowaga, NY.
Shirley loved to travel, enjoyed going to the beach, and was an avid seamstress and gardener.
She was a great cook and a handywoman who could fix anything.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Lisa Dawn Winters of Lawton, NY, three granddaughters; Ashley Dawn Page, Lindsey Laruen Page and Amber Ryan Pisa, all of Lawton, NY; six great-grandchildren; Jade, Madison, Joseph, Avi, Nova and Amara; and a great-great grandson, Roman.
Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Oswalt of Burlington, NC and Florence Russo of Inverness, FL; and a special caregiver, Debbie Lamison of Madera.
At Shirley's request, there will be no public visitation or service.
Shirley will be laid to rest in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from May 15 to May 16, 2020.