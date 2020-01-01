|
CHESTER HILL - Shirley Ann Dixon, 58, of Chester Hill, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Tyrone Regional Health Network.
Born Aug. 1, 1961 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of Wayne and Nancy Jane (Walk) Dixon, of Chester Hill.
Shirley loved visiting her daughter's daycare (1st Steps Daycare) and playing BINGO. She was the Activity Assistant at Windy Hill Village, prior to her retirement.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her parents; daughter, Chelsea Foster and husband Matt of (North) Philipsburg; sister, Kathy Dixon of Chester Hill; brothers, Jerry Dixon and wife Tammy and Wayne Dixon and wife Melissa, all of Chester Hill; fur grandbabies Linus, Carmella and Millie; and nieces and nephews, Christina Jones and husband Nick, Ashley Dixon, Waynie Dixon, Brian Dixon, Derek Dixon, Georganne McCaulley and husband Robert, Linette Schnarrs and Jeffery Schnarrs.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a nephew, Joshua Barger.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc. 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020