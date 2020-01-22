|
|
HEPBURNIA - Shirley Ann Shaw, 75, of Hepburnia, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.
Born Feb. 10, 1944 in Erie, she was the daughter of Michael and Harriet (Pawlak) Strike. Shirley had worked for both the former Clearfield Cheese Co. and former Kent Sportswear.
She was United Methodist by faith and was a member of the former Penn Grange in Grampian.
On Jan. 7, 1978 she wed Dennis P. Shaw, who survives along with four sons, Michael Bloom and wife Marjorie, Timothy Bloom and wife Brenda, both of Stronach, Randy Bloom and wife Deb of Curwensville, and Jamie Bloom and wife Crystal of Houtzdale.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Patrick Strike and wife Janie of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Michael and Thomas.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020