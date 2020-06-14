SHIRLEY (BUSH) CARTWRIGHT
1956 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Shirley (Bush) Cartwright, 64, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence.

Born March 6, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Leo D. Bush, Sr. and Phyllis (Starr) Bush, who survives in West Decatur.

Also surviving is her long time significant other, Tom Rudy of Morrisdale; her daughters, Melanie Reitz and husband Kris of Morrisdale, April Shimel and husband Paul of Trout Run, Betsy Samsel and husband Dan of Clearfield; grandchildren, Brandon Cartwright, Alyssa Kerlin, Isaac, Jacob, Kaleb, Aubrie and Khloe Samsel; great-grandson, Waylon Cartwright; her siblings, Leo Bush, Jr., Elaine Reams, Linda Pry, Bernard Bush, Terry Bush, and Bonnie Washic.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Bush.

Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was popular and well-known as a waitress in the area. She also loved going for rides to see the elk.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service of Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
