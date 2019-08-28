|
|
WOODLAND - Shirley E. Guelich, 81, of Woodland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born May 20, 1938, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Watts) Ditty.
On June 30, 1962 at United Methodist Church, Snow Shoe, she wed the late William M. Guelich.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer L. Foster and her husband Walter of Ashtabula, Ohio; and her granddaughter, Laura N. Lumadue of Towson, Md.
She was the last of her generation.
Shirley was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Clearfield where she was very active in the church. She received her Bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University and a Masters equivalency at Penn State University. She retired from the Clearfield School District where she had worked at the former Woodland and Bigler Elementary Schools.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Clearfield with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Way officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to, St John's Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019