SHIRLEY E. MAINES
Shirley E. Maines, 74, of Clearfield died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 7, 1946 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Snyder) Carfley.
Shirley was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Leland M. Maines whom she wed Sept. 9, 1961 in Clearfield; a son, Chester A. Maines; a daughter, Valarie L. Lowder and husband Norman; six grandchildren, Stephanie Bailor and husband Thomas, Billie Jo Hinnen, Penelope Webster and husband James, Brandy Hale, Kodie Lowder and wife Rachel, and Sarah Casher and husband Kasey; ten great-grandchildren, David Conklin, Triton Conklin, Brycen Guthrie, Chase Hinnen, Henry Bumbarger, Nicholas Webster, Karter Lowder, Kennedy Lowder, Kolbie Peters, and Kaelyn Casher; eight siblings, Joyce Rivet and husband Leo, Jean Saltsman, Pat Carfley and wife Dianne, Dorothy McCarthy and husband Robert, Albert Carfley, Thomas Carfley and wife Barbara, Yvonne Brown and husband Kenneth, and Jerry Carfley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Charles Hinnen; three sisters, Thelma Mae Carfley, Carrie M. Wilt, and Carol L. Smith; a brother, Kenneth A. Carfley; and an infant brother, Larry L. Carfley.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 17 to May 18, 2020.