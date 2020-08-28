WESTOVER - Shirley Fry, 89, of Westover, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020.She was preceded in death by her loving husband E. Delwyn Fry.She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Bessie Barto who raised her; and her mother, Margaret (Cloyd) Roland; brothers, Darrel Barto, Robert Barto, and Larry Roland; sisters, Doris Nevling and Janet Bennett.She is survived by her sisters, Lois Chverchko and Joyce (Henry) Wolfe; children, Deborah (Rick) Biondi of Jeannette, Barry (Jeanne) Fry of Westover, Keith (Lisa) Fry of York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kathryn (Jon) Roth, Ian, Carissa, Elliott and Lyla; Lora (Mike) Innes, Christina (Shaun) McGivern, Lena Hope Fry, J. Delwyn Fry, and Robert Fry, Devin (Kayla) Fry, Callie and Kannon; Cameron Fry, Whitney (Michael) Benton.Mrs. Fry lived in Westover all her 89 years. She was a lifetime member of the Westover Baptist Church and the Harmony Grange. She bowled with the Early Birds Team in Hastings. She originated the Ladies Bunco Club in Westover which continues after 50 years.At the deceased's request, there will be no public viewing.There will be a private service for the immediate family only, with interment at the Harmony Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Westover Baptist Church, Westover, PA 16692.Easly-Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 333 Beaver St, Hastings is in charge of arrangements.