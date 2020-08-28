1/1
SHIRLEY (BARTO) FRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTOVER - Shirley Fry, 89, of Westover, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband E. Delwyn Fry.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Bessie Barto who raised her; and her mother, Margaret (Cloyd) Roland; brothers, Darrel Barto, Robert Barto, and Larry Roland; sisters, Doris Nevling and Janet Bennett.

She is survived by her sisters, Lois Chverchko and Joyce (Henry) Wolfe; children, Deborah (Rick) Biondi of Jeannette, Barry (Jeanne) Fry of Westover, Keith (Lisa) Fry of York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kathryn (Jon) Roth, Ian, Carissa, Elliott and Lyla; Lora (Mike) Innes, Christina (Shaun) McGivern, Lena Hope Fry, J. Delwyn Fry, and Robert Fry, Devin (Kayla) Fry, Callie and Kannon; Cameron Fry, Whitney (Michael) Benton.

Mrs. Fry lived in Westover all her 89 years. She was a lifetime member of the Westover Baptist Church and the Harmony Grange. She bowled with the Early Birds Team in Hastings. She originated the Ladies Bunco Club in Westover which continues after 50 years.

At the deceased's request, there will be no public viewing.

There will be a private service for the immediate family only, with interment at the Harmony Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Westover Baptist Church, Westover, PA 16692.

Easly-Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 333 Beaver St, Hastings is in charge of arrangements.

www.hindmanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Easly-Hindman Funeral Home
333 Beaver St
Hastings, PA 16646
(814) 247-6544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Easly-Hindman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved