Shirley J. (Adams) Lewis


1923 - 2019
Shirley J. (Adams) Lewis Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Shirley J. Lewis, 95, of Philipsburg, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born July 31, 1923 at Point Lookout, Philipsburg RD, she was a daughter of the late George and Hannah (Riddle) Adams.

Shirley was a 1941 graduate of Philipsburg High School and was of the Baptist faith. She had worked at The Progress and was a homemaker.

On June 21, 1947 in Tyrone, she married Bud Ardell Lewis, who passed away May 11, 2004.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Kip Lewis and wife Darlene of Philipsburg, Brad Lewis of Philipsburg; a daughter, Linda Humenik and husband Paul "Butch" of Wexford; four grandchildren, Nikki Warren and husband Ted, Craig Lewis, Adam Humenik and Matthew Humenik; three great-grandchildren, Teddy, Charlie and Ben Warren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Adams Jr.; and two sisters, Lois Mostyn and Edna Lucas.

A Memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church, 215 Laurel St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.

Shirley will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Windy Hill Village, c/o Resident Care Fund, 100 Dogwood Dr., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from July 24 to July 25, 2019
