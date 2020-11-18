1/
Shirley June (Coder) Cutler
1950 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Shirley June Cutler, 70, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born Aug. 11, 1950 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Woodrow Coder and Dorothy (Hunt) Coder Fetzer. Mrs. Cutler was a homemaker, and had attended the Hyde Wesleyan Church.

On June 25, 1975, she wed Frederick S. Cutler, who survives along with three children; Richard Allen Cutler of Clearfield, Michael Edward Cutler and wife Jolene of Houtzdale and Michelle Bernice McLaughlin and husband Jeffrey of Curwensville.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters and a brother; Betty Walters and husband Walt of Philadelphia, Robert Coder of Clearfield and Joyce Cartwright and husband Daniel of Woodland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Kenneth Fetzer, sisters Bonnie Puit, Delores Erhard, Norma Desmett and Dorothy "Dot" Hamm, and brothers Fred and Edward Coder.

There will be no public visitation and Funeral Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
