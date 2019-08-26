|
IRVONA - Shirley M. Gillen, 87, of Irvona, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at her residence.
Born on Sept. 23, 1931 in Juniata, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret (Fetters) Granville.
Mrs. Gillen graduated from the Madera High School in 1949.
On June 2, 1949, she wed James E. Gillen in the Ramey United Methodist Parsonage, he preceded her in death in March.
She was a homemaker and loved reading. She attended Coalport C.M.A. Church.
She is survived by a son, David Terry Gillen and his wife Carolyn, of Strongstown; a daughter, Jill Gillen of Northern Cambria; three grandchildren, Frank Gillen, Anthony Belgin, and Andrew Belgin; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Charles Granville; and four sisters, Charlene Haugh, Charlotte Woods, Florence Terry, and Janet Barnes
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Alexander Cemetery, Madera, with the Rev. Isaac Stuart officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera. Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019