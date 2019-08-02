Home

Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
Shirley Mae (Sharpe) Daub


1951 - 2019
Shirley Mae (Sharpe) Daub Obituary
Shirley Mae Daub, 68, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, June 26 at Penn Highlands DuBois due to a lengthy illness.

Born May 13, 1951 she was the daughter of the late Ted and Helen Sharpe.

Shirley was a 1969 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. She worked at Clearfield Dinner and Kmart for several years.

On June 19, 1998, she married her best friend, Daniel Daub.

Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death with an infant son, Alan Lee Moore. Surviving is her son, Billy Moore and wife Denise; daughters, Misty Grassmyer and Windy Matthews, all of Clearfield.

She had 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Due to her wishes, there will be no public viewing or services.

Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
