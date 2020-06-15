SIBBIE E. (BENSOR) BLOOM
1939 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Sibbie E. Bloom, 81, of Curwensville, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, Erin McCracken, which was Sibbie's original homestead.

She was born on May 13, 1939 in Nanty Glo, a daughter of the late Victor and Hannah (Smith) Bensor.

Mrs. Bloom had been employed as the morning hostess at the Best Western hotel, Clearfield and worked at the Super Duper Grocery Store in Clearfield for 16 years. She had also been a private caregiver.

She was a member of Cherry Corner Bible Church.

She is survived by her son, Michael Bloom and wife Monique of Belgium; two daughters, Lori Parks and husband Greg of Lumber City, and Joyce Brion and husband Scott of Curwensville; four grandchildren, Erin McCracken and husband Mark, Steve Blackburn and wife Becky, Janel Brion, and Lane Sharon and husband Bryce; three great-grandchildren, Josh Blackburn, Rory McCracken and Wesley McCracken; a brother, William Bensor and wife Norma of Clearfield; four sisters, Arbutis Irwin of Curwensville, Shirley Irwin of Curwensville, Marjorie Tiller of MI, and Hannah Barrett of Curwensville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Bloom on Oct. 30, 2012 and whom she wed Jan. 29, 1959 in Curwensville. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Solley, Marie Thomas, and Venna Sape; and two brothers, George Bensor and Robert Bensor.

Funeral and committal services will be held at the Cherry Corner Bible Church, Grampian on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Solley officiating.

Interment will be at Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Face masks must be worn at the funeral home for visitation.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cherry Corner Bible Church, attn: Church Camp, 155 Nellie's Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
