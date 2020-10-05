ERIE - Sister Agnes Marie Hughes, SSJ, 90, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on Oct. 3, 2020.
On Nov. 5, 1929, she was born to the late Joseph and Margaret (Powers) Hughes in Philipsburg.
She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph from Immaculate Conception Parish in Osceola Mills on Sept. 1, 1950, and professed her final vows on Aug. 15, 1956. At the time of her death, she was in the 71st year of her religious life.
She graduated from Osceola Mills High School in 1947 and continued her education at Villa Maria College, Erie, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1962. From 1950 to 1971, she taught at St. Ann, Blessed Sacrament, Holy Rosary, St. Andrew, St. Joseph, and St. Patrick schools, all in Erie. She also ministered at the Erie Day Nursery in Erie.
Outside of Erie, she taught at Holy Rosary in Johnsonburg, Saint Leo in Ridgway, and Saint Francis in Clearfield. Later, she worked as an infirmary assistant at the Villa Maria Convent and served as a religious educator at the Houtzdale Catechetical Center in Houtzdale, and the Immaculate Conception Church in Osceola Mills. For many years, she was a caretaker for her family members, including her father, mother, aunt, and brother.
She retired in 2011 and returned to Erie to reside at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Norman, Jerome, and Patrick. Survivors include her cousins, Leo Hughes and James Powers, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. on the Sisters of St. Joseph Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SSJErie/
and the SSJ Erie YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/SSJErie/live.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA, 16506-1249, or online at www.ssjerie.org.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie is handling arrangements.