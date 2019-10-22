|
|
Stanley Ellsworth Fink, 84, of Clearfield, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on June 14, 1935 in Clearfield, a son of the late Ward and Edyth (Mellott) Fink.
Stan graduated from Clearfield High School in 1953.
He served two years in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He then served four years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Stan retired from the Clearfield Municipal Authority after working there for more than 30 years.
He was a member of the Clearfield Fire Company No. 1 for 66 years; the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 314 of Clearfield for 57 years where he served as a past master of the lodge; a 50-year member of the Jaffa Shrine; a longtime livestock superintendent at the Clearfield County Fair; and also a member of the Pitch Pine Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Sweely) Fink, whom he wed Nov. 7, 1956 in Winchester, Va.; three daughters, Sharon Fink of Tampa, Fla., Susan Fees of Clearfield, and Sandra Myers and husband Mark of Clearfield; three grandsons, Benjamin Fink of Dallas, Texas, Robert Myers and wife Shianne of Akron, Ohio, and William Myers and friend Victoria Ireland of Clearfield; a sister, Karen Fox and husband Rhudy of Vowinckel; and a brother, Jeffrey Fink and wife Linda of Clearfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin Fink, Rex Fink, and Ward Fink.
According to Stanley's wishes, there will be no public services.
Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019