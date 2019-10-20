Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Romola Bible Church
Curtin Twp., Centre Co.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Romola Bible Church
Curtin Twp., Centre Co.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Romola Bible Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Appleyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley P. Appleyard


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley P. Appleyard Obituary
HOWARD - Stanley P. Appleyard, 71, of Howard, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Stanley was born on Aug. 5, 1948, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Charles and Betty (Hazel) Appleyard.

Stanley is survived by his daughter, Traci L. Conway and her husband Scott of Howard; his son, Michael P. Appleyard and his wife Nicole of Wallaceton; his brother, Thomas C. Appleyard of Houtzdale; also surviving are his six grandchildren, Stephen Conway (Brooke) of Howard, Blaine and Aidan Appleyard of Bellefonte, Jerek, Jaron, and Jalynn Garman, all of Wallaceton; two great-grandsons, Leonardo James Conway and Kobe Michael Bechdel, both of Howard.

He was a member of Romola Bible Church.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in December 1970. A Vietnam veteran, he was awarded the Bronze Star during Tet Offensive. He then attended the Central PA Institute of Science and Technology in Pleasant Gap, earning a certificate of completion in auto body fender and repair. Subsequently, he retired as a truck driver for Davidson Brothers Trucking.

Stanley enjoyed assembling model cars, especially classic models and could talk at length concerning the mechanics of most vehicles. He loved watching western movies and listening to classic 50s and 60s oldies and classic country music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Green.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Romola Bible Church, Curtin Township, Centre County, with the funeral services to follow at noon with Pastor Robert Maurer and Pastor William Livermore officiating.

Burial will be in Romola Bible Church Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Stanley P. Appleyard.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now