STEPHEN "STEVE" BEERCHECK JR.
1931 - 2020
MINERAL SPRINGS - Stephen "Steve" Beercheck Jr., 88, of Mineral Springs, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 8, 1931 in Beyer, Indiana County, he was the son of Stephen Sr. and Mary (Lellock) Beercheck.

He had been employed at the former Kent's Sportswear as a manager and had also worked for the Bayer Clothing Group and Viceroy Clothing.

He was a very talented woodworker and a musician known for playing the fiddle.

In 1974 in Kylertown, he wed the former Phyllis Lansberry, who survives; along with two children, Stephen L. Beercheck of Punxsutawney and Kathy Beercheck of Reynoldsville; and a stepdaughter, Melanie Davis and husband Mark of West Decatur. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Michelle and Cain.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Leona, Dorothy and John.

He was the last member of his generation.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery in Woodland.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
