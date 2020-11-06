1/
Stephen Craig Gresh
1973 - 2020
HOUTZDALE - Stephen Craig Gresh, 47, of Houtzdale, passed away Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at home.

Born Jan. 25, 1973 in Fort Dix, New Jersey, he was the son of Karen (Dombroski) Gresh of Houtzdale and the late Ronald Gresh.

Stephen was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.

He was formerly employed by Macy's and Joseph A. Banks of State College and was last employed by Grattan Pharmacy of Philipsburg.

He was a 1992 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Penn State University in 1996.

Stephan was a avid Penn State football fan, a music enthusiast, and enjoyed spending quality time with his nieces and nephew.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a sister, Michele Biancuzzo and her fiancé Jamie Wayne of Houtzdale; maternal grandmother, Maryan Dombroski of Houtzdale; a nephew, Michael Biancuzzo; two nieces, Gabrielle and Alexis Wayne and several uncles.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Frank Dombroski; and paternal grandparents, David and Stella Gresh.

There will be no public visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with Father Joseph Czarkowski as celebrant.

Those attending are reminded of COVID-19 requirements.

Interment will follow in the St Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.

Donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, 123 Good St. Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
