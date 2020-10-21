PHILIPSBURG - Stephen Daniel Demchak, 63, of Philipsburg, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.
Born on June 27, 1957 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Anna Mae (Socoski) Demchak.
He married Marcia A. (Bookamire) Demchak on July 2, 1983 in Osceola Mills; she preceded him in death on May 18, 2017.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills.
He was a member of the K of C Moshannon Valley Council 2250 in Osceola Mills, a life member of the Columbia Fire Company in Osceola Mills, and was retired from the state Department of Transportation. He was a 1975 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola High School.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by an infant son, Ryan Matthew Demchak.
He is survived by one daughter, Danielle Sankey and her husband Joshua of Osceola Mills; one son, Chris M. Demchak and his wife Danielle of Osceola Mills; three sisters, Rebecca A. Vaux of Osceola Mills, Annette Schaad and her husband John of Stockport, Ohio and Mary Ellen Stumpf and her husband William of Titusville; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Caleb, Lillian and Megan Demchak and Brody Sankey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Robert Horgas celebrant.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
