Stephen Michael Bass


1956 - 2019
Stephen Michael Bass Obituary
Steven Michael Bass, 63, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born June 16, 1956 in Clearfield, he was the son of Edgar E. and Betty (Billotte) Milligan.

Mr. Bass was a land prospector working in the coal and gas industries. He also had been employed by Walmart. He loved his grandchildren and also loved being outdoors.

He was a former member of the Brockway Kiwanis Club, had attended the Butler County Community College, was a youth baseball coach and was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Sports Teams fan

Surviving are two step-children, Isaac Graham and wife Deanna of Curwensville, and Andrea Jean Hill and husband Rob of Dauphin Island, Ala. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Hailey Graham of Harrisburg and Chase and Ally Graham at home. In addition, he is survived by two step siblings, Edgar D. Milligan and wife Linda of Clearfield and Sharon Jones and husband Tom of Jacksonville, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A public gathering will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 16 N. Front St., P.O. Box 1435, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
