CURWENSVILLE - Steve Michael Sopic, 94, of Curwensville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Dubois Nursing Home.
Born April 11, 1926 in Coalport, he was the son of Paul and Antonia (Vanovec) Sopic. Mr. Sopic had been a trackman for the B & O Railroad and had been a machine operator for the former Superior Pet Products.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the World War II having served as a SeaBee aboard the USS Destroyer Charles P. Cecil in the Asiatic/Pacific Theater and served during the occupation of Japan.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, the Curwensville American legion Post 505 and the Curwensville VFW Post 842, the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Lodge in Cleveland, Ohio and a life member of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Edward, Joseph, George, and John Sopic and Andrew Copek; and a sister, Mary Sopic.
He was the last member of his generation.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
The family suggests contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
