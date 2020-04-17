|
|
MADERA - Steve Rebo Jr., 70, of Madera, passed away peacefully at his residence April 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Paul Sr. and Anna Kathryn (Griffith) Rebo.
Steve is survived by wife, Sandra (Smarsh) Rebo; three sons, Craig (Kimberly) Rebo of San Antonio, Texas; Brian (Belinda) Rebo of Hamura-Shi, Japan and Steven Clayton (Tabitha) Rebo of East Stroudsburg; and one daughter, Angela Marie (Matthew) Carrier of Phillipsburg; eight grandchildren, Courtney Allyson Rebo, Nathan Allen Rebo, Matthew Dylan Carrier, Kylee Marie Carrier, Mason Stanley Rebo, Addyson Lynn Rebo, Mackenzey Hannah Rebo and Ashby Elaine Rebo; two brothers, David (Mary) Rebo and Daniel Rebo; and three sisters, Carol Beers, Cindy (Joe) Peters and Anna Fay (John) Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Steve was a 1967 Graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduation where he spent four years and was honorably discharged. After discharge Steve served two years in the Army National Guard. He then worked at the Harbison Walker brick yard for ten years and after that he took a job at Penelec where he retired in 2008. After retirement, he held part-time jobs at Warriors Mark Wingshooting Lodge and Kennels and Health Ride Plus.
He was a master wood craftsman and built numerous guitars of many different styles over the years. He always had a project going and wood working was his passion. Steve also enjoyed hydroponic gardening and planted fruits, vegetables and flowers every year. He also enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and restored several vehicles.
Funeral will be private at deceased request and due to COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera. Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020