Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leslie-Miller Funeral Home
810 Bedford St
Claysburg, PA 16625
(814) 239-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Churner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve S. Churner


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve S. Churner Obituary
MARTINSBURG - Steve S. Churner, 82, a resident of The Village at Morrisons Cove, formerly of Smoke Run, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1938 in Coalport, the son of the late Frank and Luba (Mozi) Churner.

Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Cronemiller and Tammy Koch; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Churner Jr.; and a sister, Pauline Myers.

Steve retired as a self-employed truck driver in 2008. He was a member of the Madera Vets and the Croatian Lodge in Smoke Run. He attended Holy Trinity Church, Ramey.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg.

www.lesliemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -