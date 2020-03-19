|
MARTINSBURG - Steve S. Churner, 82, a resident of The Village at Morrisons Cove, formerly of Smoke Run, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the home.
He was born Feb. 24, 1938 in Coalport, the son of the late Frank and Luba (Mozi) Churner.
Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Cronemiller and Tammy Koch; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Churner Jr.; and a sister, Pauline Myers.
Steve retired as a self-employed truck driver in 2008. He was a member of the Madera Vets and the Croatian Lodge in Smoke Run. He attended Holy Trinity Church, Ramey.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020