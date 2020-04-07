Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
STEVEN G. FLETCHER


1961 - 2020
COALPORT - Steven G. Fletcher, 58, of Rosebud, R.D. Coalport, died April 5, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Oct. 13, 1961 in St. Albans, W. Va., son of Donald and Janet (Riley) Fletcher. Preceded in death by father, Donald Fletcher; step father, James Ruch; and brother, Christopher.

Survived by mother, Janet Ruch of Albans, W. Va.; wife, the former Linda Vigne, whom he married June 6, 1992 in West Palm Beach, Fla., son, Patrick (Angela Dubler) of Flinton; daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Adkins of St. Albans, W. Va.; four grandchildren, Harmony, Lucy, Haley and Dylan; brother, Donald (Barbara) of St. Albans, W. Va.; sister-in-law, Terry Fletcher of St. Albans, W. Va.; two step brothers; two step sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve enjoyed his grandbabies, and hunting. He worked as an inspector for Stiffler/McGraw Engineering, Hollidaysburg. Member of the K of C and St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport.

Due to the coronavirus situation there will be a memorial Mass celebrated at a later date. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
