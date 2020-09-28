1/1
SUSAN C. (SPENCER) LANICH
1961 - 2020
Susan C. Lanich, 58, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Mrs. Lanich was born Nov. 13, 1961 in Clearfield, the daughter of James E. "Ed" and Helen C. (Newpher) Spencer.

She had worked for Clearfield EMS and then Clearfield County 911 as a dispatcher for 25 years.

Mrs. Lanich was a life member of the Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. and was head of the parade committee for the Clearfield County Fair Parade for 30 years.

Susan is survived by her husband, Paul F. "Foot" Lanich, whom she married Sept. 26, 1990; a daughter, Heather Wicker and her husband Andy of Houtzdale; five grandchildren, Martina Westcott, Tyelo Saudarg, Cameron Conklin, Andrew Wicker, Jr. and Angeleena Wicker; a brother, James E. Spencer, Jr. and his wife Connie of Clearfield; a niece, Brianna Spencer; two nephews, James Spencer III and Ryan Spencer; four step-children, Megan Lanich Stewart of Hawk Run, Adam Daubs of Clearfield, Bill Schanish of Treasure Lake and Tammy Schanish of DuBois; a number of step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandsons, Dawson and Chandler Ross.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastort Gary Jewart officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Memorial Cemetery, Olanta.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.

The Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. will pay their respects at the funeral home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Animals Matter of Clearfield County, c/o Heather Hoover, P.O. Box 638, Hyde, PA 16843.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
