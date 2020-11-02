HAWK RUN - Susan Jane Betts, 53, of Hawk Run, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at her residence.



Born Nov. 2, 1966, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of William "Bill" L. and Helen (Carr) Turner.



On May 31, 1997, in Morrisdale, she wed Daniel F. Betts, who survives at home.



Also surviving are her children, Rachelle Turner of Clovis, N.M., Mary Betts, Ruthie Betts, Sarah Betts, and Hannah Betts, all of Hawk Run; her grandson, Miguel Lovett-Turner; her in-laws, Robert Scanish and wife Phyllis of Penfield; her siblings, Alan Turner and wife Michelle of Morrisdale RD, Sharon Turner of Kutztown; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Susan was affiliated with the Fairview United Methodist Church, RR Morrisdale. She was a 1984 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport and attended Lock Haven University to receive her Bachelor's degree and Certificate of Special Education and went on to earn her Masters Degree. She then taught at West Branch Elementary School for 23 years and was active with many sports teams.



Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Face masks are required.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jeff Lauder officiating. She will be laid to rest in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, RR Morrisdale.



A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to W.B.C.E.F., c/o Sue Betts and Family Scholarship, 444 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

