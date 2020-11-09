IRVONA - Susan K. Harris, 53, of Irvona, went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 5, 2020.



She was born in Greenville, a daughter of John Harris and Phyllis Stiver .



She worked as a waitress for several restaurants in the area.



Surviving are her father, John Harris; mother, Phyllis Stiver; son, Mitchell Stiles; and sisters, Sharon Martell and Paula (Jesse Morgan) Harris.



She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Logan and Jalissa Stiles.



Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona, with Pastor Robert Queen officiating.



Interment will follow in the Sandburn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 248, Irvona PA 16656.

