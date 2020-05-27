On May 24, 2020, Susan Yvonne (Roussey) Coulter, 74, a longtime Clearfield resident, was called home.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1945 in McKees Rocks to Marie (Fedor) and Jerome Roussey. She was the last of her generation.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Burton; a daughter, Marie; two granddaughters, Brandy and Dana; a great-grandson, Tyree; a great-granddaughter, Kyella; sister-in-law, Mary; six nieces, Ellen, Megan, Kiana, Arlene, Sherry, and Annette; four nephews, Jake, Fred, Eric, and Scott; two great-nephews David and Dawson; a cousin, Sheila; and many more cousins, nieces, nephews, card playing family at the Eagles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her much loved cat, Baby; her parents; two brothers, Sonny and Wilfred; a sister, Dorothy 'Dot'; a half-sister, Inez; and two nephews, Dawson and Chandler.
Susan graduated from Clearfield High School. She was lovingly known as Sue, Susie, Susie Q, Grandma, Gingy, Gram, Nana, Old Bat, and a cheater at all games. She cared for her loving husband of 52 years and was a prominent member of the Eagles Ladies Auxillary for decades. She was a woman who wore many hats in her lifetime and never hesitated to volunteer for charities/events, or to help another in need. She was a beacon of light. She loved her jewelry, simple or gaudy.
She was a model grandmother who loved to decorate her home for any holiday. She was an incredible baker who enjoyed making cakes, cookies, and candies. She was known for her one-of-a-kind fudge. She was a collector of many knick-knacks. Susan had a laughing smile, caring heart, lighthearted personality, loud mouth, and was a rock for her family.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830; and that all cookies, cakes, and candies be sent to Burt at 702 Williams St., Apt. 1, Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from May 27 to May 28, 2020.