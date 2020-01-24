Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE BERZONSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE "SUSAN" (BUNGO) BERZONSKY


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE "SUSAN" (BUNGO) BERZONSKY Obituary
RAMEY - Mrs. Suzanne "Susan" (Bungo) Berzonsky, 99, died at her residence on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 2:24 pm.

She was born on March 19, 1920 in Viola, the daughter of the late John and Tekla (Prach) Bungo.

Suzanne was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Smithmill, where she sang in the choir for more than 65 years; led the choir for 25 years; and was a member of the church sisterhood.

On March 2, 1940, in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, she wed Michael Berzonsky, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2005.

In her youth, Suzanne worked as a nanny and domestic in Yonkers, N.Y. The rest of her life she was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake, and was famous for her Paska (Easter bread)!

She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael D. Berzonsky of Homer, N.Y.; a brother, Walter Bungo of Bradenton, Fla.; a sister, Irene Babinchak of Sheridan, Wyo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband of 65 years, Mrs. Berzonsky was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Robert, Peter, Michael, and John E. Bungo; and seven sisters, Stella Bungo, Anna Zazworsky, Marge Yarnell, Helene Rossi, Eve Rossi, Mary Henshaw, and Catherine Saupp.

Friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Smithmill, with the Rev. Fr. George Hnatko and the Rev. Fr. Paul Bigelow as celebrants.

Interment will follow in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Ramey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust Fund. Checks should be made payable to the church with For: Cemetery Trust Fund on memo line. Please mail donations to David E. Zazworsky, 1100 Haymaker Road, State College, PA 16801.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -