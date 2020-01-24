|
RAMEY - Mrs. Suzanne "Susan" (Bungo) Berzonsky, 99, died at her residence on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 2:24 pm.
She was born on March 19, 1920 in Viola, the daughter of the late John and Tekla (Prach) Bungo.
Suzanne was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Smithmill, where she sang in the choir for more than 65 years; led the choir for 25 years; and was a member of the church sisterhood.
On March 2, 1940, in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, she wed Michael Berzonsky, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2005.
In her youth, Suzanne worked as a nanny and domestic in Yonkers, N.Y. The rest of her life she was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake, and was famous for her Paska (Easter bread)!
She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael D. Berzonsky of Homer, N.Y.; a brother, Walter Bungo of Bradenton, Fla.; a sister, Irene Babinchak of Sheridan, Wyo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband of 65 years, Mrs. Berzonsky was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Robert, Peter, Michael, and John E. Bungo; and seven sisters, Stella Bungo, Anna Zazworsky, Marge Yarnell, Helene Rossi, Eve Rossi, Mary Henshaw, and Catherine Saupp.
Friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Smithmill, with the Rev. Fr. George Hnatko and the Rev. Fr. Paul Bigelow as celebrants.
Interment will follow in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust Fund. Checks should be made payable to the church with For: Cemetery Trust Fund on memo line. Please mail donations to David E. Zazworsky, 1100 Haymaker Road, State College, PA 16801.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020